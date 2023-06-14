INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. News & World Report detailing the best places to live in the U.S. out of 150 metro areas included three separate Indiana cities.

Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend were named on three lists: Best places to live, most affordable places to live and best places to retire.

Indiana cities by rank:

Out of 150 of the most populous cities in the U.S.

Indianapolis ranked #68 in best places to live and #48 in best places to retire

Fort Wayne ranked #5 in cheapest place to live, #33 in best places to live and #15 in best places to retire

South Bend ranked #14 in cheapest places to live, #76 in best places to live and #30 in best places to retire

Indianapolis best attributes:

The U.S. News & World Report found a few things that makes the circle city a great place to visit and live. They cite the world’s largest children’s museum, professional and college sports teams and miles of recreational trails as some of the key features Indy residents can enjoy.

The report also mentions Indianapolis often being referred to as the Racing Capital of the World thanks to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which takes up 560 acres on the west side of the city where tens of thousands of race fans show up in May for the Indianapolis 500.

Downtown Indianapolis

Fort Wayne best attributes:

With its cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, the report found Fort Wayne is an excellent place to buy a house, start a career, launch a business and raise children.

They add that residents also encounter quirky special events like the yearly BuskerFest devoted to street performers and the annual bed race that takes place during the Three Rivers Festival.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

South Bend best attributes:

Home to the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, boasts a low cost of living and an array of parks and other diversions bound to keep locals entertained.

Areas in South Bend are on the rebound after Rust Belt economic challenges in the late 20th century. South Bend’s downtown, on the scenic St. Joseph River, has undergone a revitalization in recent years bringing new apartments and condos that are attracting young professionals and empty nesters as well as new bars and restaurants.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Best Places to Live Methodology:

To figure out the best places to live in the U.S. News & World Report they used four different indexes weighed from a survey to consider when choosing where to live; quality of life, value index, desirability index and job market index. The data comes from a March 2023 public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.