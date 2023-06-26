NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Three Indianapolis men were arrested over the weekend in rural Texas after police found over 17 pounds of illegal drugs in their car during a traffic stop.

The three men were arrested Friday morning in Nacogdoches, a small city in deep east Texas, on several felony drug charges each. They were identified by police as Dejuan Dawayane Walker, 23, Samuel Xavier Griffin, 20, and Van Jerome Griffin, 24, all of Indianapolis.

Mugshots via the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest occurred on June 23 in the 3000 block of S.W. Stallings Drive after deputies saw a 2022 black Chevy Equinox driving “well above” the 45 mph speed limit posted in a construction zone.

The NCSO said deputies pulled over the car, which was being driven by Walker, and issued a warning for the traffic offense. During the stop, deputies said they smelled marijuana and Walker allegedly told them he had smoked prior to getting in the car.

A subsequent search by deputies allegedly turned up a THC vape pen in Walker’s pocket. Additionally, the NCSO said the following was found in the car:

16 oxycodone pills

16.2 pounds of liquid promethazine mixed with codeine

1 pound of promethazine medication

An unspecified amount of marijuana

A firearm

All three men, police said, were subsequently arrested and booked into Nacogdoches County Jail on first and second-degree felony charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Walker was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, which the NCSO said is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.