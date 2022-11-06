INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Upon arrival, IMPD found that an SUV carrying at least 3 people was struck by a semi-truck.

A teenage male in the SUV was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries, IMPD said. He was taken a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Another passenger in the SUV, an adult male, was helped out of the damaged car by Indianapolis firefighters, according to police. That man was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The third injured person, a woman in the SUV, was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries, IMPD said.

According to police, the driver of the semi was uninjured and remained on scene. He is cooperating with the police’s ongoing investigation into the crash, IMPD said.