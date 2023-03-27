LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured three people outside a Logansport restaurant over the weekend.

The chain of events started with a reported battery at 1:19 a.m. Sunday at the Renne Wa (formerly the Old Style Inn) at 219 S. Sixth St. According to the Logansport Police Department, a man said he’d been assaulted inside the establishment; police were “unable to identify or locate the suspect.”

At 3:34 a.m., Logansport officers were called to the area again. They learned a vehicle had hit three people and left the scene. Two individuals were treated at Logansport Memorial Hospital, while a third suffered extensive injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne facility following the hit-and-run crash.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told police the person behind the wheel had been involved in the battery case reported earlier.

Less than ten minutes later, at 3:42 a.m., officers and Logansport fire personnel were dispatched to the intersection of 25th Street and Spear Street in response to a single-vehicle crash. They found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and determined it was the same one involved in the hit-and-run from earlier.

It turned out the vehicle had been stolen, police said.

According to police, witnesses identified 21-year-old Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orsama as the suspect. They’re still looking for him.

Anyone with information should call the Logansport Police Department at (574) 753-4101.