BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured following a head-on crash Sunday night in Bartholomew County.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to State Road 7 in the southern part of the county.

The initial investigation found that 23-year-old Ty Woodson of North Vernon was heading southbound on State Road 7 near Stephen Drive when his car crossed the center line into the path of a northbound Honda Odyssey driven by 39-year-old Trisha Carman of Columbus.

The vehicles collided head-on, and Woodson’s 2003 Toyota Camry caught fire. Woodson was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

Carman was initially taken to Columbus Regional Hospital before being flown to Indianapolis. Her 9-year-old passenger was flown from the scene to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Indiana State Police said alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash, which closed State Road 7 for about two hours Sunday night. The incident remains under investigation.