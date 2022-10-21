MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.

Myers said three male passengers were in a truck when it crashed. None of them wore seatbelts.

One of the individuals was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, while two others were taken to IU Health Morgan in Martinsville.

Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, Myers said. The crash remains under investigation.