LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old child accessed a gun, fired a round, and shot two people Thursday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital for two people with gunshot wounds. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Mount Court at approximately 8:31 p.m. Thursday night.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 3 year old at the residence got the gun and shot the two people involved. One of the victims who was shot, Trayshaun Smith, 23, of Lafayette was arrested on an active murder warrant through Cook County, Illinois.

The injuries sustained to both people were non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.