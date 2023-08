INDIANAPOLIS – Someone out there is a big winner.

The Hoosier Lottery said a CA$H 5 ticket matched all five numbers for Sunday night’s drawing.

Someone bought it at the Hammond Shell located at 3350 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.

The jackpot for the Aug. 13 drawing was $327,500. The winning numbers were 15-23-35-40-41.

CA$H 5 tickets cost $1 and are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers. Drawings occur daily around 11 p.m., with the purchase deadline set at 10:39 p.m.