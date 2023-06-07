INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders in the northeast corridor are banding together in an effort to curb growing violence in the Circle City.

The third annual “2023 Community Love Fest” kicks off Thursday, June 8.

The grass roots effort aims to drive out hate with love, by promoting ways to prevent violence, provide conflict resolution, and most importantly focus on Indy’s youth.

The four-day initiative will connect area youth with positive things to do, instead of choosing violence.

“Our whole goal is that they matter,” said Ashley Gurvitz with the United Northeast Community Development Corporation. “They matter now, they are leaders now. Love can only be possible if we are showing that generational love that’s been poured into us over the generations.”

The four-day event kicks off this week.

• Thursday, June 8: “Great Indy Clean-up” at 34th and Keystone from 5PM – 7PM.

• Friday, June 9: “Party with a Purpose” a 21 and up gathering at All-Star Sports Lounge and Grill at 5648 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis from 7PM -10PM

• Saturday, June 10: “Dustbowl & Festival” basketball tournament at Washington Park basketball courts from 9AM – 7PM.

• Sunday, June 11: “Praise in the Park” at Washington Park basketball courts from 1PM -3PM.

“I’m here to stand in the gap of being a business owner but also being one that was a kid in this area and in this community to join the different groups and bring them all together, so that not only can we talk about it, but that we can do something about it,” said Kurt Moore, with STR8UP Mentoring and K-Love’s Auto Detailing.

Organizers and city leaders hope giving Indy’s youth positive resources and letting love lead, will make all the difference.

“I’m as concerned as anybody about the violence in our community. It’s very concerning. It’s not missed on myself or any of my colleagues on the council. We are laser focused on how we can get in front of it.,” said Indianapolis City-County Councillor of District 13, Keith Graves. “We’ve got a lot more work to do, I’m just asking people to come out and support. Let’s take over. Let love rule and let’s take over and let’s enjoy ourselves and we’ll see just like when we cut the light switch, darkness leaves,”

LikeNOther (LNO) and the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and & Safety also helped to make this event possible.

