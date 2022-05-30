WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police spotted the vehicle the woman was seen leaving in as it left the parking lot and pulled the driver over.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 70 counterfeit $100 bills, says WLPD.

They identified the woman in the store, 27-year-old Shakilf Jenkins of Chicago, Illinois, as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.

Three other people in the the car were also searched after police say they detected the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop.

  • Shakilf S. Jenkins, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Fraud
  • Trevon Green, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operating While Never Receiving a License, Illinois warrant.
  • Kayeon Conner, 27: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, False Identity Statement, Kosciusko County, Indiana warrant.
  • Randi Taylor, 35: Conspiracy to Commit Counterfeiting/Forgery, Fraud, Possession of a Controlled Substance

The driver, 27-year-old Trevon Green of North Chicago, Illinois was found to be in possession of several pills which were presumptively identified as Oxycontin. He had also never received a valid driver’s license and was wanted on an active Illinois arrest warrant.

A male passenger, Kayeon Conner of Macomb, Illinois was arrested on active warrant out of Kosciusko County.

Police say a female passenger, Randi Taylor of Chicago, Illinois, was found to be in possession of several pills which were presumptively identified as Ecstasy/MDMA.

All four are also facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit counterfeiting/forgery.