LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested four people in a drug bust that was prompted by a police K-9 finding a used syringe with drug residue during a traffic stop.
Police say the traffic stop was made by an ISP sergeant who pulled over 29-year-old Dylan Meadows of Bedford at 13th and U Street in Bedford on Wednesday.
The sergeant reportedly observed behaviors of what state police described as “criminal activity.” A K-9 was requested from the Bedford police department.
After K-9 Zazu gave a positive alert on Meadows’ car, police found a used, uncapped syringe with meth residue.
Troopers obtained a warrant to search Meadows apartment on Ted Jones Drive and found nine grams of meth, digital scales, plastic bags for packaging drugs, and other items associated with dealing meth.
A search warrant was then obtained for a home on Old State Road 450.
ISP says they found two grams of cocaine on 52-year-old Bradley Crawford of Bloomington and three grams of heroin on 30-year-old Bedford woman Allison Dalton.
A third home was searched on 2nd Street. Police found a woman wanted on an active warrant, 40-year-old Christine Blackburn of Bedford.
During a search of the home, police found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and other items associated with dealing methamphetamine.
The arrest charges are as follows:
- Dylan Meadows
- Dealing Methamphetamine with a Prior Conviction
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe
- Bradley Crawford
- Possession of Cocaine
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Allison Dalton
- Possession of Heroin
- Christine Blackburn
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Petition to Revoke Felony Warrant
ISP Sgt. Greg Day praised the efforts of all investigating and assisting officers. He stated, “Through hard work, diligence, and a dedication to quality, this investigation made a positive difference in our community.
This drug organization was responsible for a large number of illegal narcotics flowing into Lawrence County, so these arrests will slow access to the drugs by those struggling with addiction issues. A special thanks to Officer Bade and ZaZu for their assistance as well.”