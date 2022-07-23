INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured and two more are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-70 that occurred during an organized ride, police said.

The accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side, involved a total of four motorcycles and sent four people to the hospital, Indiana State Police confirmed. Two of those people were “seriously injured”.

ISP officials said that those injured were participating in an organized ride along I-70, but did not confirm which specific ride. The crash caused traffic delays along I-70 south of Minnesota Street and a crash reconstruction team is on site.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it is available.