PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Fire is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old child.

Fiefe Fledwemya went missing today around 2 p.m. She is described as a black female, 41 inches tall, and 35 pounds.

If you have any information on Fiefe’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.