WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night.

A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.

The child was tragically declared deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Indiana.

Investigators say the boy was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business when he left by himself while the adults were asleep.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

If anyone witnessed this accident, they are asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.