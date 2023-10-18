HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — An overnight traffic stop in Hamilton County ended with sheriff’s deputies recovering over 5.5 pounds of drugs, confiscating two guns and arresting two people.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a woman and man on Tuesday evening after stopping their car in the 9600 block of College Avenue. The stop, HCSO said, ended with the “discovery of a significant amount” of drugs and a couple of guns.

According to HCSO, after seeing evidence of illegal activity inside the suspect car deputies conducted a search that yielded the following:

5 pounds of Marijuana

176 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

58 grams of Cocaine

16 grams of Xanax

27 grams of Oxycodone

3 grams of Hydrocodone

Over 200 THC vape pens

In addition to the drugs, deputies reportedly found and confiscated two illegally owned handguns. The narcotics and guns seized can be seen below in pictures provided by HCSO.

Throughout the course of the traffic stop, deputies arrested both Genesis Jamileth Rodriguez Lopez and Anthony Mendoza Monroy. Photos of the suspects and their charges can be seen below:

Genesis Jamileth Rodriguez Lopez’s charges:

Dealing in Cocaine – level 2 felony

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance – level 2 felony

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Narcotic Drug – level 3 felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug – level 5 felony

Dealing in Marijuana – level 6 felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – level 6 felony

Possession of Marijuana – level B misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – level B misdemeanor

Anthony Mendoza Monroy’s charges

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun – level A misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – level B misdemeanor

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun – level 5 felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – level 6 felony

“Our men and women are on the street daily, patrolling and working hard to help keep the Hamilton County community safe,” HCSO said in a social media post about the arrests. “Great work!”

According to HCSO Deputy Bryan Melton, the charges filed against the two suspects have been forwarded to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.