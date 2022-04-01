BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say weather and driver inattention were factors in a crash involving a horse drawn buggy carrying two adults and three children in rural Adams County Thursday evening.

Van involved in buggy crash

The crash took place just after 8:30 p.m. east of the intersection of County Road 000 and State Road 218. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford van was going east when it rear-ended the buggy which was also going east. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it.

The buggy’s occupants, Noah J.S. Schwartz, 34, Mary Schwartz, 27, two boys and a girl were treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van, Adan Hernandez, 44, of Bryant, Indiana refused treatment.

It’s not known if Hernandez faces any charges as the investigation is ongoing.