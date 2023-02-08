INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties.

Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:

731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington

4020 West Jefferson Blvd., Ft. Wayne

3555 State Road 38 East, Lafayette

14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800, Noblesville

91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso

The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing for bankruptcy. It has announced multiple closures in recent months, including plans to shutter 87 stores just a couple weeks ago.

The company announced Tuesday that it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock as it tries to pay off its debts.

The beleaguered retailer hasn’t given a timeline for the latest round of closures, which includes Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon stores in the U.S.

In a news release, the chain said it hoped to eventually operate 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in addition to 120 buybuy Baby locations.

The company said it plans to target stores in its “most profitable locations and best geographic presence for customers.”