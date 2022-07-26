A child was shot and killed on S. Monroe Street in Muncie.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being shot inside a home in Muncie.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of S. Monroe Street at approximately 2:25 p.m. in response to a shooting within a residence. Police said upon arrival officers discovered a firearm had been discharged inside the home resulting in the 5-year-old being struck.

The girl was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.