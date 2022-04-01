BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Construction starts soon on a new police station in Beech Grove, replacing the same facility the police department has been using for nearly the last 50 years.

”It’s been a long time coming,” Beech Grove Chief of Police Michael Maurice said. “I’m definitely excited for the city and for our officers.”

Maurice has been one of the people leading the charge on the new 15,000 square foot, $6.4 million station. He said he and his officers are ready for it.

”They were excited about an actual fitness room, a state of the art evidence room, defensive tactics,” Maurice said.

Since 1973, Beech Grove PD have been operating out of a station built for only 15 staff members. Maurice’s staff now more than doubles that.

”It’s tight, and it makes it interesting,” Maurice said. “Rubbing shoulders and just finding places for guys to go to do interviews and eat.”

Some of the equipment that officers still use in the facility is even original.

”There is some stuff that the former chiefs actually hand built that we’re still using,” Maurice said.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said it is important to keep the department moving forward.

”In order for them to do well, we have to provide them with the proper facilities and proper equipment,” Buckley said. “We’ve done that, I feel very good about our police department and we want to continue to invest in public safety.”

The new station will be built right on the corner of Main St. and Emerson Ave. in the heart of Beech Grove. Buckley thinks the new station will help more than policing.

”Building this station will hopefully help boost further development on Main Street,” he said.

Chief Maurice said he hopes the new station will help recruiting.

“It’s very hard to recruit right now,” he said. “The younger generation is looking for things that set us apart. Our pay is relatively competitive, we have state-of-the-art equipment and now we’ll have a facility they’ll also be proud of.”

Buckley said the new station will also make it easier for the community to interact with police.

”This station is designed for community use,” Buckley said. “The conference room upstairs will be used for community events, community meetings, so there has to be interaction between the police and the city.”

Buckley said construction will start in the next 30 days and the station should open within a year to 15 months.