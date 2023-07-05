INDIANAPOLIS – Someone bought a winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play ticket worth $50,000.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at Indy 13 Food Mart located at 2719 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. The winning numbers for the July 3 drawing were 15-37-50-55-69 with the Powerball of 9.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim their prize.

Double Play is an optional $1 add-on for a Powerball ticket. It is separate from Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings from the main drawing by up to 10 times their original value.

Players use the same numbers in the main Powerball drawing and Double Play, which has a top prize of $10 million. Double Play drawings are held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 5, with the jackpot estimated at $546 million.