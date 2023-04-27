INDIANAPOLIS – A Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Indiana is worth $50,000.

The ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball for Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing. The winning numbers for the April 26 drawing were 18-26-31-49-51 with the Powerball of 18.

Someone bought the ticket at Kroger L-762 located at 305 E. Hwy 131 in Clarksville.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Double Play is an optional $1 add-on for a Powerball ticket. It is separate from Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings from the main drawing by up to 10 times their original value.

Players use the same numbers in the main Powerball drawing and Double Play, which has a top prize of $10 million. Double Play drawings are held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, April 29, with the jackpot estimated at $51 million.