INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana.

Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday’s estimated $325 million jackpot drawing was sold at the BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7 in Columbus.

The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of this combination are in 1 in 913,130.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 15-21-32-62-65 and a Powerball of 26.

No ticket sold in the U.S. matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. The jackpot is now at $348 million and will be drawn next on Monday, April 18.

The $50,000 ticket holder should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

According to Hoosier Lottery, Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.