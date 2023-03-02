INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier is about to be $50,000 richer.

The Hoosier Lottery announced that a winning $50,000 Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased in Martinsville on Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Wilbur Store, located at 3235 State Road 142.

Anyone who purchased a ticket in Martinsville may want to double-check their numbers. Wednesday’s winning Powerball Double Play numbers are: 7-12-16-17-39 with the Powerball of 22.

Tickets can also be checked for free using the Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

Winning ticket holders should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $161 million.