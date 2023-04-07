INDIANAPOLIS — A $65-million project along North Meridian Street is poised to address two needs in Indianapolis, medical service, and housing.

The collaborative development project involves TWG and Innovcare. The location is on both sides of North Meridian between 18th and 19th Streets.

At 1840 North Meridian, work is already well underway to put together a new three-story medical office building. It will be occupied by Adult & Child Health, a non-profit healthcare provider offering primary, addition and mental healthcare services.

The organization’s marketing and communications director, Cate Porter said, “We are now moving two of our locations under this one roof… so we’re hoping also with the combined access to affordable housing in this area we’re going to be able to serve a lot more of our primary audience.”

Porter also points out Go-Indy’s red line bus route runs along North Meridian, boosting access for city residents.

On the other side of North Meridian are four vacant buildings. This is where a six-story, 166-unit housing complex will be built which will feature some first-floor retail space.

The housing is described as market rate, multi-family units, close to downtown and the new I-U Hospital now under construction.

“Seemed to just kinda checks all the boxes. Here in our backyard, a project, and a building type that’s very much in our wheelhouse and exactly the type of project we like to do,” said Chase Smith, TWG vice president of mart rate development.

It’s expected Adult & Child will move into the medical office building before year’s end. Occupancy of the housing units is targeted for spring of 2025.