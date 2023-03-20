BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The number of dogs in Bloomington Animal Care and Control doubled Friday when dozens were seized from a hoarding and unauthorized breeding situation.

68 dogs are recovering in the facility after being taken from a home on N Adams St. in Bloomington.

”It was someone’s residence, they were living there,” said Emily Herr with Bloomington Animal Care and Control. “It was quite a shock to us.”

Herr shared these pictures of the dogs. She said they’re all one breed, a “Carolina Dog.” Herr said this is a more unusual breed.

“About 31 of them are puppies and several pregnant moms of various ages and then some seniors, as well,” she said.

Police reports show a run to a home on N Adams St. Friday morning for animal neglect. Neighbors we spoke with said they saw animal control bringing kennels out that day.

”In Bloomington, you do have to have permits to be a breeder so that’s what we responded to,” Herr said. “We were not expecting to go in and find 68 dogs.”

Rory Derryberry lives close to the home. He said he never saw anything out of the ordinary.

“I never saw any activity or hear weird barking or anything like that,” Derryberry said.

With 68 dogs in such a tight space, Herr said their quality of life was suffering.

“Primarily skin issues, things you would see living in closed-off conditions,” Herr said.

However, Herr said the dogs could have been in much worse condition considering the circumstances.

“Of the hoarding and neglect cases I’ve seen over the years, it was nice to see dogs were not emaciated and just required some basic things,” Herr said. “There were some that required a lot more attention, but as far as the care goes, it wasn’t the worst.”

All of the dogs were able to be checked out by a veterinarian over the weekend.

“A lot of them are getting a chance to have fresh air, clean bedding for the first time in their lives,” Herr said.

Herr said this is the largest single hoarding case in the last 10 to 15 years and possibly ever in Monroe County. It more than doubled the number of animals in the already full shelter.

Herr said the community stepped up to foster the dogs already there.

“A lot of our available dogs, who have been hanging out with us for a while now, are now in foster homes which is a great opportunity for them,” she said.

The Monroe County Humane Association and Brown County Humane Society also housed a few of the dogs recovered from the home.

The influx of dogs also created a huge need for donations – both supplies and money. Two huge piles of donations now sit in front of the center and in the lobby.

68 dogs were taken from one Bloomington home Friday after a report about an illegal hoarding/breeding operation. Bloomington Animal Care and Control has gotten hundreds of donations since then to help out. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/N9UwZXyYE4 — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) March 20, 2023

Tim Willhelm was one of the people who brought supplies.

“They shouldn’t have had to come from a place like that, I mean that’s just horrible,” he said.

Willhelm said he is hoping for the best for the dogs going forward.

“I hope they forgot about their past, that should be well behind them,” Willhelm said. “They deserve couches to sleep on and their own humans because dogs love you no matter what.”

Herr said the first of the 68 dogs ready for adoption should be available next week.

“Staring the spay and neuter process at the end of this week, early next week, so we are hoping to send some of these dogs home as early as next week,” Herr said.

Those looking to donate can find more information here.

The Bloomington Police Department said an investigation is active. Herr said it is possible charges could be filed for this kind of situation.