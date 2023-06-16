INDIANAPOLIS — A 8-year-old girl from Terre Haute put smiles on doctors faces by thanking them for saving one of her love one’s life.

Alexis Jenks recently wrote a letter to thank the doctors and staff of Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center for working like magic to save her “Gampa’s” life in December.

Jenks’s grandfather, Steve Howard, suffered a heart attack and was not qualified for open heart surgery. Instead, doctors performed a TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement). Instead of opening the chest to insert the new heart valve, the new valve is threaded via catheter through a blood vessel at your hip and slides into place in your heart, without ever having to stop the heart.

Photo by: Ascension St. Vincent

“Dear hospital in Indy. Thank you for keeping my Gampa safe,” Jenks said in her letter. “It was amazing, overwhelming, and scary. You saved his life… like magic! You’re so cool!!! Sincerely, Alexis Jean Jenks.”

Heather Jenks, Alexis’s mother, said Alexis and her grandfather are very close, but she was unable to see him in the hospital, but was awake of what was happening the entire time.

Now this weekend, three generations will celebrate life and fatherhood together and planning to enjoy a meal together on Sunday and spend quality time together.