INDIANAPOLIS — 12 people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Around 9:50 a.m., crews were sent to a three-story apartment building in the 4400 block of Linwood Court. A fire had started on the lower level of the building.

20 people had to be evacuated, and 9 children and 3 adults were taken to the hospital. No one had serious injuries.

The fire was contained to one end of the building and took 20 minutes to get under control.

Photo from scene of Linwood Court apartment fire

Photo from scene of Linwood Court apartment fire

Photo from scene of Linwood Court apartment fire