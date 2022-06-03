MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing.

The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday before leaving for their trip to the south. 8:30 the next morning, Lauren called Davis saying Harley was nowhere to be found. “Lauren was just as much as dumbfounded as I was,” said Davis.

Davis and Carroll’s immediate thought when they got the call was “How did this happen?” and “Maybe she was stolen?”. “Harley is un-spayed purebred boxer puppy. I’m sure she is worth a lot. She was an expensive dog,” said Davis.

The couple stated the fact that they are grateful for how committed Lauren, Muncie PD, and the community of Muncie is to finding Harley. “I don’t want to say anything negative about Wagglebottoms right now, I just pray that she is caught today,” said Davis.

There is currently an active police investigation with Muncie PD. After surveying the area, police found no evidence of Harley escaping in the middle of the night. The doors, kennels, and windows were all locked. After seeing the Facebook post about Harley missing, the man who installed the fences at Wagglebottoms even headed over there to make sure that everything was secure and there were no “weak spots” in the fencing.

There were none. Ironically, the cameras on the property were not working that night except for the front door camera, however, the footage did not capture the whereabouts of Harley.

The online response to Davis’ post and Wagglebottoms’ post has been both extremely positive and unfortunately, extremely negative. As a dog owner would hope, a lot of Muncie locals offered to help find Harley in any way, shape or form. On the other hand, owner Lauren, and Wagglebottoms as a whole, has been receiving a lot of flack for this incident.

Davis said a lot of people were commenting about their “previous bad experiences” at Wagglebottoms. Some even were giving owner Lauren death threats.

“Lauren is receiving death threats. She sent me screenshots of some of the comments on the Facebook post,” said Davis. “If I had known all of this, I wouldn’t have taken her there. In the same breath, I am thankful that Lauren is heading this up,” said Davis.

After reaching out to Lauren, she told us that she and her staff are doing everything they can to bring Harley home. Lauren said she’s been at the facility for about 36 hours straight trying to bring Harley back to safety. “She’s a good dog and she deserves to be back with her family,” said Lauren.

Davis and Carroll are set to return from their trip to West Virginia on Sunday. The two are hoping Harley will be safe in their arms then.

“I’m frustrated, heartbroken, devastated, worried. She’s so sweet and she’s our baby,” said Davis.

“I don’t think I will ever board a dog again.”

If you or anyone else you know has seen Harley, you are asked to call Officer Jamie Brown with Muncie PD at 765-216-2850.