INDIANAPOLIS – Bridge work will require a closure next week on the north side.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said contractors will close 96th Street under I-465 starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, March 20, for milling. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Once that work is finished, crews will begin a resurfacing project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21. They’ll use flaggers to help manage the traffic flow on 96th Street during that time.

INDOT said Robison Road access will be maintained from the west, while Hoosier Village Drive access will be maintained from the east.

Drivers should watch for crews in the area, slow down and use extra caution in work zones.