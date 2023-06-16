INDIANAPOLIS – The summer of construction continues throughout Indianapolis with several projects happening across the city right now, and some residents are frustrated.

“It’s very frustrating,” said David Koch, an Indianapolis resident.

Koch just added more time to his daily commute with yet another construction project on the streets he drives every day.

“It’s just frustrating waiting for it to happen and enduring the pain of it,” he said.

IndyGo is wrapping up work on Meridian between 30th and 38th streets right now, but a new round of closures on College Avenue between 38th Street to Kessler Boulevard began Friday.

This includes new concrete and enhancement work at the stations on 42nd, 46th, and 52nd streets, and eventually 54th, Kessler, and Broad Ripple. The work will happen on a rolling basis across the city through August.

With all of the construction going on, drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. One of those recommended detours is on Meridian Street, which is already backed up in some spots for other road projects.

“Often times, you know, you run into construction, and you try to go to a plan B then you realize your plan B is also under construction,” Koch said. “Sometimes it takes two, three, or four different efforts to get from point A to point B.

One of those detours on Meridian Street could run you into the construction between the White River and 96th Street.

Indy DPW is working on structural rehabilitation of Meridian Street and drainage improvements.

Work expected to wrap up by the fall.

These are just a couple of the many projects happening in the city this summer. And despite the headaches, drivers like Koch hope all this construction will mean improvements in the end.

“I think it’s going to be worth it,” he said. “If you have looked at every other construction project, I mean, what they have done so far with I-70 going west, construction going out of the airport, etc. It’s worth it once you get through it and see the final product.”