HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A three month investigation led to the arrest of a Hendricks County man in possession of child pornography early Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Upon review of devices by multiple agencies and officers from the Plainfield Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued and served for Frank Grecco III, 34.

Grecco was incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.