(WEHT) — Summertime in the United States can bring hot and dry conditions and can be prime ingredients for wildfires. That is where fire towers come in.

Fire towers used to be more common in Indiana, with 33 towers being in operation by 1952. Their job was to pinpoint fire locations in areas that might not be completely topographically mapped. While their purpose might be defunct now, they can still provide great views.

You can still visit 13 fire towers that are still standing in Indiana today.

Michael Crews is an Interpretive Naturalist at Lincoln State Park, and he provides some more detail on the towers’ purpose. The Lincoln State Park one used to work in unison with the one in Ferdinand State Forest and Hartwell Tower in the Pike State Forest.

“Those three worked in unison to triangulate fires,” he said. “They had instruments to pinpoint fires, and they called the other towers and told each other to locate it to call the fire department.”

The Lincoln State Park tower was first built in 1935, and to keep the tower standing, Crews explains the park does basic maintenance quarterly along with replacing steps and any type of damage including graffiti. He also said there are 105 steps to the top, which makes the tower about 120 feet.

Crews says despite it being an old structure, the views the tower provides make it a reason people want to see it.

“People want to go to the fire tower. You used to see the paper mill and the power plant along with Holiday World.”

The tower at Lincoln State Park is only one of 13 remaining that are standing. Here are the other 12 and a few facts of each:

Henryville Tower (Clark State Forest) Built around 1930 Overlooks Clark, Floyd, Washington and Scott counties

Ferdinand Tower (Ferdinand State Forest) Nine flights of stairs 100 feet high

O’Bannon Woods Tower (O’Bannon Woods State Park) Originally located at Harrison Crawford State Forest Built in 1941, it replaced a tower that was damaged by fire

Skyline Drive (Jackson-Washington State Forest) One of the first fire towers built in Indiana Stopped operating for official use in the 1970s Currently being managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a viewing site for the public

Mason Ridge (Morgan Monroe State Forest) Recently renovated, between Bloomington and Martinsville Big use in late 1964. Forest experienced one of worst fire seasons on record. Dennis Goen, man who manned the post that year, is credited with helping to stop much of the fires

McCormick Tower (McCormick’s Creek State Park) 86 feet Elevation of 770 feet Constructed in 1935, active until 1967 One of the most popular attractions of the park

Hartwell Tower (Pike State Forest) Overlooks Patoka River Valley Estimated build year 1939

Winamac Tower (Tippecanoe River State Park) Quarter-mile trail to reach the tower Estimated 82-years-old 90 feet off the ground, elevation 756 feet

Ouabache Tower (Ouabache State Park) About 100 feet Repairs made in spring 2018 $75,000 cost completely funded by volunteers in nine months

Hickory Ridge (Hoosier National Forest) Last standing of nine in the forest Built in the 1930s Topography at the time would have revealed farm land, rural homes and very sparse patch of trees

Lilly Lookout (Brown County State Park) 75 feet Donated to IU by the Lilly Family in 1942 Currently serves as radio communications and public observation tower

Willow Valley Tower (Martin State Forest) 100 feet Active until 1976, still maintained as emergency lookout Public observation deck 2/3 of the way up



Fire Tower at Lincoln State Park

View from on top of Lincoln State Park Fire Tower

