INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.

Photos by Pike Twp FD

Indiana State Police were also called in to assist on the interstate due to smoke blowing onto I-74. Pike Township Fire Department also reported that some fire crews had to use the interstate to access the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.