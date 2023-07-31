INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the ACLU of Indiana are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to host a rehearing on its decision in late June to strike down an abortion-related preliminary injunction.

In a petition for rehearing, filed on Monday in the Indiana Supreme Court, the ACLU of Indiana said the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision would “prevent profound and potentially irreversible damage to patients who will suffer ‘a serious health risk’ absent an abortion.”

According to previous reports, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in late June that the state’s abortion ban does not violate the Indiana State Constitution and overturned a preliminary injunction that blocked the state’s abortion ban.

This rehearing would give the ACLU of Indiana the chance to file a renewed preliminary injunction motion, stating that the right to abortion remains under Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution, which states:

We declare, That all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that all power is inherent in the people; and that all free governments are, and of right ought to be, founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and well being. For the advancement of these ends, the people have, at all times, an indefeasible right to alter and reform their government. Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution

While the court previously determined that the trial court “erred” in its conclusion that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on the claim that the ban violates this portion of the constitution, officials said in the petition that the Indiana Supreme Court held that the constitution “protects a woman’s right to an abortion that is necessary to protect her life or to protect her from a serious health risk.”

Officials said this portion of the court’s prior decision “left open the possibility that this constitutionally protected right ‘may be broader than the current statutory exception…'”

According to previous reports, the ban prohibited all abortions in the state except for specific circumstances, including:

“An abortion may be performed if a physician determines that an ‘abortion is

necessary when reasonable medical judgment dictates that performing the abortion is

necessary to prevent any serious health risk to the pregnant woman or to save the

pregnant woman’s life.’”

fetal anomaly,' before the earlier of viability or twenty (20) weeks of post fertilization age."

fetal anomaly,’ before the earlier of viability or twenty (20) weeks of post fertilization age.”

age of the fetus' if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest."

age of the fetus’ if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.”

“Numerous circumstances exist where an abortion may be necessary to prevent an objectively ‘serious health risk’ to a patient even though the patient may not risk ‘substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function,'” the petition said, “and on remand Plaintiffs therefore intend to seek a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of Indiana’s abortion ban as it applies to abortions necessary to prevent these serious risks. This will allow the trial court the opportunity, with the benefit of evidence and briefing devoted to this discrete issue, to address in the first instance the breadth of the constitutional right recognized by this Court.”

The plaintiffs in this case are asking for the preliminary injunction to remain in effect for a “set period of time – perhaps 60 or 90 days…” as the court considers this petition. In a statement on its social media, the ACLU of Indiana said:

Indiana is on the cusp of implementing a near-total ban, but we’re doing everything we can to keep abortion legal for as many Hoosiers as possible. ACLU of Indiana