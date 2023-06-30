INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is dealing with roughly 2,600 individual problem spots throughout its service area as thousands are still without power across Indianapolis.

Among the affected Indy residents is Dorla Williams, a grandmother living in a neighborhood on the city’s southeast side. Williams’ residence has been without power for over 24 hours.

“Just being in the complete dark with my grandson,” said Dorla Williams. “Not knowing if my food is going to go bad.”

Luckily, a host of utility trucks showed up on her block Friday afternoon, with some even going as far as Chatanooga.

AES President and CEO Kristina Lund said they have called in crews to assist from as far away as Tennesse, Ohio and Iowa.

AES Indiana started out with more than 80,000 people without power, but had cut that number in half by Friday morning.

“The vegetation is really a key issue for us in this circumstance,” Lund said, “Because the high winds just created so much tree damage.”

Right now, Lund said they have no exact timeline for when power will be completely restored but that crews are working as fast as they can to do so.

The city’s Dept. of Public Works, or Indy DPW, is doing the same. Officials said that crews will work 2,000 hours this weekend to clear more than 100 trees blocking streets and sidewalks.

Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said crews had already taken care of a chunk of areas affected as of Friday morning.

“Be mindful that they’re out there working hard to clear trees, slow down,” Herget said.

Traffic lights at several intersections are still without power – Indianapolis Metro Police are monitoring those but law enforcement officials said people should treat intersections as if they were four-way stops.

“Please slow down and be cautious as you enter that intersection,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Residents across Central Indiana were affected by this week’s storms.

“We were in the basement, and we felt a big thud where the tree was falling in front of our house,” said Joni Dekemper, a Broad Ripple resident.

The fallen trees and downed power lines have left thousands of Hoosiers without power and that could be the case for days.

“We had some friends over last night we had some candles,” said Broad Ripple resident Keith Kempselle. “It was quite nice without TV or phones.”

Kempselle hasn’t had power since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“My wife is out right now looking for ice, so she says she can’t find ice, so we are trying to save some of the food,” said Kempselle.

With more severe weather looming over the weekend, there are options if your house gets to be as hot as Kempselle’s.

“Indy Parks Family Centers will be open today and tomorrow as cooling centers,” said Phyllis Boyd, director for Indy Parks. “All of them have power.”

14 pools across Indianapolis are open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Officials are urging those out cleaning up their properties to stay cool.