INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation has filed a settlement in the Regulatory Rate Review request with the state’s utility regulatory commission.

In Monday’s release, the company said they reached the unanimous agreement with the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and six intervening parties which included the interests of residential commercial, industrial and low-income customers.

If approved, the settlement would set the foundation enabling the company’s ability to execute on its investments focused on reliability resiliency and customer experience, and recover the inflationary impact of cost increases since their last rate case in 2017.

The company said if the settlement is approved, their residential rates will continue to be the lowest of the investor-owned electric utilities in Indiana. A residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see a $9.52 increase or approximately 7.3%.

Under the new settlement, AES will also add several customer benefits including the elimination of residential customer disconnections on Fridays, weekends and certain holidays, increased investments in vegetation management, and greater protections for customers with Medical Alerts.

AES said it will also contribute $50,000 in 2024 to “Power of Change” program and another $50,000 to the Indiana Community Action Association.

“We have a commitment to our customers and community to ensure safe, reliable electricity at an affordable price,” said Ken Zagzebski, President and CEO, AES Utilities. “This agreement is a critical step forward to make certain the necessary investments continue, creating meaningful reliability improvements in how we serve our customers.”

Throughout the process, all parties involved were committed to keeping customers’ interests as a top priority, according to the release.

The Citizens Action Coalition also reached a statement on the AES agreement:

We are pleased to join the setlement reached in the current AES Indiana rate case docketed before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (“IURC”) as Cause No. 45911. We believe the proposed setlement reflects a positive outcome for customers that may not have been achieved through litigation. If approved by the IURC, the setlement will reduce AES Indiana’s rate of return on equity, or profit, and will allow a much smaller increase to the monthly fixed customer charge than what was proposed by the Company. Citizens Action Coalition

The agreement will go before the IURC before review where an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.