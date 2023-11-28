INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with AES Indiana announced on Monday that it will have sufficient capacity to serve its customers through the upcoming winter season.

According to a news release from AES Indiana, officials expect that utilities will see the peak of electricity demand. This is why the company highlighted the need for customer-side technology and energy efficiency to keep the grid stable.

“AES Indiana recognizes the importance and criticality of providing customers with safe, reliable, and affordable services, especially during the winter heating months,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, the chief customer officer for AES Indiana. “With the colder winter months, we see an increase in electricity demand. We are prepared to serve and support our customers and want them also to have awareness of the resources available to them as we enter these cold winter months.”

As the winter months approach, AES Indiana provided a number of winter preparedness tips, including:

Have an emergency storm kit readily available, with An emergency radio Mobile device chargers Flashlights First aid kit Non perishable food items Water Hand sanitizer Batteries

Develop an emergency plan

Turn off all appliances if the power goes off, including a furnace, space heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored.

Open blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, like a fireplace.

For more tips and resources, visit AES Indiana’s website.