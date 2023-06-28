INDIANAPOLIS – AES customers could see higher bills by next summer—with the change sticking around.

AES Indiana filed a rate review request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on June 28. The company is seeking new rates that would tack on $17 to the average residential bill, an increase of about 13% compared to the current base rate, for a customer using 1,000 kWh per month.

AES said the increase would help cover “rising operational costs” and allow it to continue serving its customers. The utility noted it has not asked for a base rate increase since 2017.

The impact of inflation on operations and maintenance expenses, system upgrades and “enhancements to customer systems” were also cited as factors in the request.

This is separate from quarterly rate adjustments made as part of the fuel adjustment clause (FAC). Over the last two years, AES and other utility companies requested adjustments in rates because of volatility in the fuel market.

Those FAC changes fluctuate based on market conditions, sometimes going up and sometimes going down. AES Indiana’s June 28 request would not.

According to an email sent to customers, the IURC is expected to hold a field hearing on the request in September 2023 during which the general public can weigh in on the proposal. The IURC is expected to issue its final order on the request in April 2024. AES anticipated that the new rates would start in summer 2024.

The utility company’s website includes a bill calculator where residents can see how the rate increase will affect their monthly statement.