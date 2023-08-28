INDIANAPOLIS — One of the hottest wrestling shows in the world storms back into Indianapolis this September with a two for the price of one show.

AEW: Dynamite, which airs live on TBS every Wednesday, returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sept. 6 where some of the best professional wrestlers in the world — hot off a record-breaking show in London and a highly anticipated Chicago pay-per-view — are set to duke it out before an uproarious Hoosier audience.

Following the live episode of Dynamite, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum will also play host to a second showcase of professional wrestling as AEW: Rampage, which airs Fridays on TNT, is taped before the crowd.

Tickets for the Dynamite/Rampage show are still available with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Click here for tickets.