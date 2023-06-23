FISHERS, Ind. – Summer boating season is here and many of you will be looking for ways to relax on the water.

However, a boat fire on Thursday at Geist Reservoir has fire officials telling boaters to take precautions.

“A fire started in the engine of the boat. The family had to jump from the boat suffering minor injuries,” said Captain John Mehling of the Fishers Fire Department.

He said thankfully no one was seriously hurt. They were able to put out the flames and get the boat to shore.

“It’s mechanical and things break unexpectedly,” said Captain Mehling.

The Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to use their engine ventilation systems after fueling their boats.

We talked to boaters who said they make sure they’re prepared before leaving the dock.

“We carry a fire extinguisher due to the requirements. This is why it’s good to have one because of the incident yesterday on the boat,” said Marjorie Maginn, a boater on Geist Reservoir.

Captain Mehling said the 4th of July weekend is fast approaching. So, you need to be prepared.

He also wants to remind drivers to avoid drinking and wear a life vest while out on the water.