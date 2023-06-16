BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – More than five decades after a deadly fire at a cabin in Jackson County, investigators finally have some answers.

On Dec. 18, 1971, investigators responded to a cabin about 1.5 miles south of Brownstown on State Road 135. The 9’ x 15’ structure made from railroad ties was a hangout and camping site for teens.

Two people, 17-year-old Stanley Robison and 19-year-old Jerry Autry, were believed to have died in the fire. The whereabouts of a third person, 16-year-old Michael Sewell, remained unknown for years.

The remains were badly burned; investigators were able to identify Robison and Autry through class rings located at the scene. Sewell’s family reported him missing; he hasn’t been heard from since.

Jerry Autry Stanley Robison Michael Sewell Yearbook photos from Brownstown High School

“Several rumors and questions have been raised over the years adding to the mystery of the events of that evening,” said Lt. Adam Nicholson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. “After taking a deep look at everything and processing all the old reports and evidence, it seemed logical to think Sewell also perished in the fire.”

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer assigned Nicholson to the case in June 2022 so he could learn any new information.

“Other than the opinions of the original investigator there was no proof Sewell wasn’t in the fire, and our focus is to prove he was or wasn’t,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson made the determination to exhume the remains of Robison and Autry to look for any additional evidence of a third person. Sewell was 16 years old, Nicholson noted, and it was “difficult to imagine he would still be missing 52 years later, if he had simply run away.”

With the consent of the men’s families, a team of anthropologists led by Dr. Krista Latham with the University of Indianapolis helped exhume the remains.

According to the findings of Latham and her team, the two caskets contained the remains of at least three individuals based on triplicate copies of several bones. After completing her analysis in November 2022, Latham submitted the remains for DNA testing. The Indiana State Police Lab could get a reliable DNA sample from only one of the bones, making a positive identification on Robison on June 12, 2023.

While the DNA results didn’t provide a positive identification of Autry or Sewell, investigators believe the presence of a third set of remains answered one of the most pressing issues surrounding the case—that Sewell likely died in the fire.

“I’m glad we can finally give some closure to the families involved,” said Sheriff Meyer. “I commend Lt. Nicholson and all the assisting agencies who helped find answers in this 52-year-old case.”

Police hope further improvements in DNA extraction and analysis techniques will allow them to get positive identification on the other two men.

The investigation also involved the Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.