INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday announced legal guidance for Hoosiers when it comes to prescribing certain drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Despite several medical and federal agencies warning drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine aren’t one of the FDA-approved forms of treatment for the coronavirus, Rokita said healthcare providers can legally prescribe them as long as they fall within a standard of competent care.

“It’s based on the standard of care and your physician is the one in charge of determining whether the standard of care is being met,” Rokita told FOX59.

He said those decisions are not meant to be left up to anyone else besides the patient and physician, including politicians.

“It’s you and your doctor and if your doctor thinks ivermectin is good for COVID-19 or anything else and it fits in the standard of care, then he or she is allowed to prescribe it to you,” said Rokita.

“Off-label prescribing and use of medications is a common and widespread practice in health care,” the advisory opinion said.

Rokita said he wants to make it clear that he is issuing an advisory opinion and it should not be interpreted as him recommending or discouraging off-label use of any medication.

“In terms of Indiana law, which is the same as in most states, it’s your doctor that is charged with the standard of care and long as he or she is within the standard of care from a legal perspective, he or she can prescribe ivermectin for anything they want. That’s what a doctor does, is knows what’s best for you medically,” he said.

Rokita said the advisory opinion comes in response to separate inquiries from five Indiana legislators: Sen. Mike Gaskill, Sen. Eric Koch, Sen. James Tomes, Rep. Jim Lucas and Rep. Elizabeth Rowray.

“They all asked the same question. What is the state of Indiana law for doctors prescribing ivermectin for off-label use, e.g. for example, using it to fight against COVID,” said Rokita.

He said this was the gist of what the five lawmakers asked Rokita to clarify legally for Hoosiers.

FOX59 reached out to all five state legislators for a copy of their inquiry to the AG and their response to his legal guidance he issued Wednesday.

Rep. Jim Lucas responded to the request for comment and shared the following statement:

“Hoosiers are fortunate to have an attorney general who is willing to fight for their ability to receive the best treatments available. Our doctors and medical professionals should not be operating with the fear of losing their license if they prescribe a medication that’s proven to be safe and effective. Any medical decision should be a discussion between a qualified health care professional and their patient and not be influenced by the politics of COVID-19.” Jim Lucas, (R) Indiana House of Representatives

We have not received responses from other state legislators who inquired on the topic with AG Rokita.

Rokita also said that the Indiana AG’s Office has received complaints from Hoosiers, accusing doctors of prescribing ivermectin for certain reasons or not prescribing it at all.

“We’ve dismissed 79 of those complaints,” said Rokita.

Right now, he said the Indiana Attorney General’s Office is reviewing around 60 additional complaints.

“Assuming they’re the same type of complaint, we will be dismissing all of those as well,” he said. “They need to be taking care of their patients and they are the ones trained to know what’s best for their patients.”

Rokita said those complaints began to ramp up months ago and their office has been in the process of reviewing them.

“Proving that this isn’t political or jumping on the news of the day, this came several months ago when that issue was more feverish. Yet we still have these complaints,” said Rokita. “We take the time we need to get the right answer, and this is the time frame it came in.”

FOX59 also reached out to area healthcare systems for any response on Rokita’s advisory and to learn whether their hospitals are using these as a method of prevention or treatment. This article will be updated as any responses are received.