INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama Street is scheduled to close Monday, March 7 under I-65 as a part of the North Split reconstruction project.

Alabama will close between 11th Street and 12th Street. Northbound traffic will be redirected to Fort Wayne Street to Central Avenue. Southbound traffic will be redirected onto 16th Street to Central Avenue. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be rerouted along 10th and 13th Streets to Central Avenue.

The closure is expected to continue through mid-March.