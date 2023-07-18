WABASH, Ind. — The pioneer of shock-rock is coming to Indiana and he’s bringing his boa constrictors with him.

This October, experience the spectacle of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performer Alice Cooper as he stops in Wabash and Evansville as part of his Too Close for Comfort Tour.

Cooper will delve into his dark bag of horrors with classic performances of “School’s Out,” “Poison,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Feed My Frankenstein” while also supporting his new album, Detriot Stories.

The Too Close for Comfort Tour is set to enthrall audiences with Cooper’s iconic dark and horror-themed shows that featured the likes of electric chairs and guillotines along with his slithering friends.

Cooper’s Wabash performance is set for Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Honeywell Center. Tickets range from $59 to $89 with limited seating available at higher prices. Tickets can be purchased at HoneywellArts.org.

Cooper will also be playing in Evansville on Oct. 7 at the Aiken Theatre.

For his full tour schedule and further information, visit his website.