CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – An evidence leak, legal filings and the removal of the original court-appointed defense team will likely spell another delay in the Delphi murder case.

Attorneys for Richard Allen filed a motion for a continuance that would delay the proceedings. The trial is currently scheduled for January 2024.

Allen’s new attorneys indicated it would be “impossible” to meet the January trial date, given the amount of discovery material they have to review.

The state had no objection to the motion, according to the filing.

Allen, charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Delphi High Bridge, appeared Tuesday with his new court-appointed attorneys, Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato.

Unlike the brief Oct. 19 hearing, no cameras were allowed in the courtroom for Tuesday’s proceedings by order of Special Judge Fran Gull.

Chaos has engulfed the case since September, when attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi filed a motion seeking a Franks hearing to challenge the search warrant. Such a hearing can be requested when the defendant believes investigators included a false statement—knowingly, intentionally or with reckless disregard for the truth—in order to justify and obtain a search warrant.

They accused Tony Liggett, the current Carroll County sheriff, of misleading the judge and withholding certain information to get the warrant approved.

Their memorandum in support of the Franks hearing also outlined an alternative murder theory—that the girls were killed in “ritualistic” fashion by adherents of a white supremacist cult called “Odinism.”

Prosecutor Nick McLeland called the theory “fanciful defense for social media to devour.” He described the defense team’s 136-page memorandum as “colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional.”

The filing touched off a flurry of legal maneuvering, with the defense alleging misconduct on the part of investigators. Allen’s attorneys also asked the court to set a Nov. 1 deadline for all discovery evidence to be turned over.

But it was an evidence leak earlier in October that threw the case into complete disarray. A former employee of Baldwin’s obtained evidence, including crime scene photos, and disseminated them to someone else. The evidence ended up on social media; the person to whom the photos were provided took his own life after Indiana State Police questioned him about the leak.

The revelation led Gull to call an Oct. 19 hearing in Allen County. Cameras were allowed in the courtroom for the proceedings, which were delayed by about 30 minutes. Gull then announced an “unexpected turn of events” and revealed that Allen’s attorneys had withdrawn from the case.

In a later filing, Rozzi disputed having withdrawn, setting off another legal back-and-forth that called for Gull’s removal. Eventually, Allen submitted a filing to the Indiana Supreme Court, which set a Nov. 9 deadline for materials to be submitted for review.

Baldwin and Rozzi were included among Allen’s representation, with court records indicating their status as “pro bono” in the case.