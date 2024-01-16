INDIANAPOLIS — United Auto Workers confirmed that a revised labor deal was approved after over 1,000 employees voted to ratify a revised labor agreement, ending wage tiers and implementing monumental pay increases.

UAW confirmed Tuesday night that more than half of the employees voted in favor of the labor deal, with 81.8% of members voting in favor of the deal and 18.2% voting against it. A total of 1,521 workers participated in the vote.

The new pay rate is set to go into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Workers have been notified of plans to receive a payout involving a signing bonus, income protection and unpaid vacation time on Jan. 26.

Workers have been told to expect payment for retroactive wages next month on Feb. 23, according to UAW. The new deal also features 401K gains and legacy pensions along with Juneteenth being added as a paid company holiday.

The agreement marks the end of a dispute involving months of contract negotiations as workers threatened to go on strike after accusing Allison Transmission of “lowballing” workers when the union’s contract expired on Nov. 14.

According to previous reports, talks of a strike first emerged in December when around 1,500 members of UAW Local 933 rejected a tentative agreement that was proposed by Allison Transmission. This led to union members threatening to strike if their demands were not met.

Employees said that Allison Transmission has continued to generate large profits, claiming the company raked in more than half a billion dollars during the first three quarters of 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of UAW members recently walked out against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors before a raise was eventually agreed.