RICHMOND, Ind. – It was definitely the easiest bust of the month.

Richmond police confiscated marijuana, cash and a firearm after someone mistakenly texted an incriminating video to a police officer.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Amanda Thackrey was off duty on Sunday when she received a text message with a video showing large quantities of marijuana along with the different prices being charged.

Thackrey knew the individual from a previous police encounter, the department said.

“It was very obvious these text messages were not intended for Officer Thackrey, let alone a law enforcement officer,” Richmond police noted in a post on Facebook.

Thackrey was granted a search warrant for the residence. On Dec. 11, officers seized more than 14 pounds of marijuana, 633 grams of THC wax valued at $7,000, several bags of gummies, a handgun and $522 in cash.

Officers arrested a Richmond man on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail.

“Please let this be a reminder to ALWAYS double check who you are sending that text message to before hitting the send button,” Richmond police noted wryly in their post on the arrest.