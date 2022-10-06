INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees ahead of the holiday season, including 4,000 in Indiana and more than 2,400 in the Indianapolis area, specifically.

Amazon said it has full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available that include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and more. The company said the positions come with benefits, a wide range of hours, and employees can earn more than $19 per hour on average. Some locations offer sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles.

“Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.