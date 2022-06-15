ANDERSON, Ind. — A controversial tradition at Anderson High School basketball games that some said mocked Native American culture has come to an end.

After an internal review and recommendations report was presented at an Anderson Community Schools (ACS) board meeting Tuesday evening, the members voted unanimously to do away with a pre-game ritual in which students dress up as an Indian chief and maiden to perform a pipe ceremony.

The school is keeping its mascot, the Indian. The Indians’ team name, logos, and signage for the school and

athletic teams will remain the same.

According to the presentation, the city of Anderson is named after William Anderson, a former chief of the

Delaware (Lenape) Tribe.

“From the start in 1925, the intention behind the Indian symbol at Anderson High School has been to honor Native Americans,” read the internal review.

“The Delaware tribe of Indians and most Native American tribal members have made it clear through this process that having students or any non-native individuals dressing up in native regalia and performing routines and ceremonies that they hold as a sacred component of their culture is in no way honoring them,” said ACS superintendent Joseph Cronk.

The pipe ceremony drummed up controversy on a national stage when a video from an Anderson High School boys’ basketball game against Guerin Catholic was shared on TikTok in February. It received more than one million views and led to hundreds of people, both tribal and non-tribal, to contact the school and school board to share “concerns, support, and feedback,” according to the internal review.

“We are asking for grace. We are asking for respect,” said one representative of the American Indian Movement, who spoke before the vote was held. He said the pipe ceremony portrayed at Anderson games was a very sacred ritual in the native culture.

“That would be like me going to your house and telling you how to read the bible,” he told the crowd at the meeting.

According to the school board, an internal task force was formed after the response to the video. Ten ACS representatives met over several weeks to research and document ways in which the district represents Anderson’s Native American history. Part of their work included consulting with members of the Delaware tribe of Indians and direct descendants of Chief Anderson.

“What does it say about ACS if we have been told by a culture that something we are doing is offensive and we continue to do it?” read one slide of the presentation.

ACS says moving forward, it will utilize the talents of the high school’s performing arts department to develop new routines at sporting events.

“This will be done in partnership with the Delaware Tribe of Indians to ensure authenticity and

appropriateness.”