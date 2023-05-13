ANDRSON, Ind. — Anderson police are searching for an attempted robbery suspect after the man entered someone’s garage and demanded cash, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Friday to the 2700 block of W 11th St. on a report of an attempted robbery, when, according to the victim, a young Anderson man entered another his garage, struck him in the head, and demanded money.

After a brief altercation, the victim got his firearm and shot the suspect who then ran away from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the person. The alleged suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties with a star tattoo above his right eye.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).